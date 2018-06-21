Pilgrims from India on holy trek

Home » Nation

The Nathu La Pass in the Tibet Autonomous Region has started greeting pilgrims from India this week.

In the following 12 days, 38 indians will travel to the Mapam Yumco Lake and Mount Kangrinboqe in their holy pilgrimage. The lake and mountain are sacred Hindu and Buddhist sites situated in Tibet’s Ali Prefecture.

Anuj Gupta made the journey with his 66-year-old mother. “This is her dream, and mine too. This is a holy pilgrimage. I’m here to find something,” he said.

This year, the pass is expected to see about 500 officially-organized pilgrims from India who will make the 2,874km pilgrimage, according to Yang Zhigang, deputy director of the office of foreign affairs and overseas Chinese affairs in Xigaze City.

“The pilgrims will be provided with room and board, as well as health care and other help in their journey,” Yang said.

The Nathu La Pass sits over 4,000 meters above sea level and is wedged between Tibet’s Yadong County in Xigaze Prefecture, and India’s Sikkim State. It is the shortest land pass for trade between China and India, and also the highest altitude land pass for trade.