July 6, 2018
Pilot dies in jet plunge
A SMALL amphibious plane of an aerotour company plunged into a reservoir during training in south China’s Hainan Province, leaving one pilot dead and another missing, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened in Wanning City at 4:28pm on Wednesday. The plane belonged to Meiya Air. Both pilots on board were company employees. Rescuers, who rushed to the site, removed one person from the water at 5:58pm on Wednesday, but he was later confirmed dead.
