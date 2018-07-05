Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 6, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Pilot dies in jet plunge

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 6, 2018 | Print Edition

A SMALL amphibious plane of an aerotour company plunged into a reservoir during training in south China’s Hainan Province, leaving one pilot dead and another missing, local authorities said yesterday. The accident happened in Wanning City at 4:28pm on Wednesday. The plane belonged to Meiya Air. Both pilots on board were company employees. Rescuers, who rushed to the site, removed one person from the water at 5:58pm on Wednesday, but he was later confirmed dead.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿