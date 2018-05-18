The story appears on
Page A6
May 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Planes pass review
Sichuan Airlines has carried out an inspection of its aircraft that are the same model as the one forced to land after its right-side cockpit window broke on Monday. No problems were found during the inspection, the airline said.
Flight 3U8633, operated by Sichuan Airlines, was forced to divert to Chengdu en route from southwest China’s Chongqing City to Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region. All crew members and the 119 passengers survived.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.