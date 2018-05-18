Advanced Search

May 18, 2018

Planes pass review

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 18, 2018 | Print Edition

Sichuan Airlines has carried out an inspection of its aircraft that are the same model as the one forced to land after its right-side cockpit window broke on Monday. No problems were found during the inspection, the airline said.

Flight 3U8633, operated by Sichuan Airlines, was forced to divert to Chengdu en route from southwest China’s Chongqing City to Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region. All crew members and the 119 passengers survived.

