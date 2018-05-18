Planes pass review

Home » Nation

Sichuan Airlines has carried out an inspection of its aircraft that are the same model as the one forced to land after its right-side cockpit window broke on Monday. No problems were found during the inspection, the airline said.

Flight 3U8633, operated by Sichuan Airlines, was forced to divert to Chengdu en route from southwest China’s Chongqing City to Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region. All crew members and the 119 passengers survived.