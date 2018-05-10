Pledge to enhance trust with S. Korea

Home » Nation

CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang met South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Tokyo yesterday, pledging to enhance political mutual trust and cooperation.

Calling the two countries close neighbors and important cooperation partners, Li said China hopes to enhance strategic communication and political trust with South Korea, expand cooperation and promote further easing of regional situation.

He urged South Korea to properly handle the issue regarding the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile defense system. The two countries should synergize development strategies and enhance cooperation in various areas, Li said.

The 7th China-Japan-South Korea leaders’ meeting, held earlier yesterday in Tokyo, had reached many new consensuses on boosting cooperation, maintaining regional stability and facilitating regional development, Li said.

China will take over the presidency of the trilateral cooperation, he added, vowing to work closely with Japan and South Korea to cement trust and meet each other halfway to boost trilateral cooperation.

He congratulated the success of the recent inter-Korean summit between Moon and top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un.

Li welcomed the return of the nuclear issue on Korean Peninsula to “the track of dialogue.”