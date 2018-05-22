The story appears on
May 22, 2018
Poisoning hits 87
Eighty-seven people fell ill from suspected food poisoning on Sunday at a villager’s home in Wushan, a county in southwest China’s Chongqing City, authorities said. They were immediately rushed to hospital. As of 11am yesterday, 35 of the affected had been discharged while none of the other 52 was in life-threatening status.
