Policies in pipeline to ensure import expo’s success

CHINA is working on policies and measures to expand imports and ensure the success of the China International Import Expo in November, said the Ministry of Commerce yesterday.

“We will further reduce overall tax rates on imported goods,” said ministry spokesman Gao Feng. He mentioned lowering import tariffs on automobiles and specific consumer goods for daily use, increasing the imports of niche products in high demand in the domestic market, as well as measures to enhance trade facilitation.

Speaking about the import expo conference, Gao revealed that 61 countries will take part in the event, to be held in Shanghai. As of Tuesday, 1,022 enterprises had signed up to attend the event, and nearly 100 of them are among the world’s top 500 enterprises or industry leaders, he said.

Some 34 percent of the firms come from developed countries and 34 percent from countries covered by the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Describing expanding imports as “a major step in China’s opening-up and integration into the world economy,” Gao said this will both meet public demand for better quality of life and achieve a balance of international payments under the current account.

The ministry also said China is well prepared for any United States move to set limits on Chinese investment in science and technology.

“We have thought about worst-case scenarios and are well prepared for any possibility,” said Gao. He made the remarks when asked about China’s response toward the possibility of Washington acting to further restrict investment from China.

He spoke of contributions made by Chinese investment to employment and economic growth in the US.

China also said yesterday that it will work with other members of the World Trade Organization to safeguard the multilateral trade system and protect their own rights and interests.

US Section 232 and Section 301 measures hurt the multilateral trade system, said Gao, adding that WTO members have jointly opposed the Section 232 measures, which imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Members including the European Union, Russia and India will join China in consultations under the WTO dispute settlement framework with the US regarding the measures, Gao added. China has also filed a request for similar consultation over the US tariff increase proposals based on the Section 301 investigation.