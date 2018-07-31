The story appears on
Page A6
August 1, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Poll reveals worries over personal data safety
A NEW survey suggests that Chinese people are increasingly worried about the security of their personal information.
The survey was based on answers from 2,024 respondents, 92 percent of whom cited personal data security as a big concern, China Youth Daily reported yesterday.
A total of 84.5 percent said they had been required to make their personal information accessible to companies when downloading apps. More than 80 percent of the respondents said they had received unwanted calls or messages after registering on certain platforms.
“My information must have been leaked by the official website of an English language examination because I have been receiving calls from overseas study service agencies since registering for the exam,” said Yao Yao, a university student.
Analyst Xiong Ran said that some service providers and platforms failed to abide by the non-disclosure agreement in user protocols and sold users’ information to others, while some users ignored ways to protect their information.
