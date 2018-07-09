The story appears on
Page A6
July 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Poppy capsules seized
More than 1.5 tons of smuggled poppy capsules were seized in Tengchong City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local customs announced yesterday.
On July 3, Tengchong Customs received a tip about plans for transporting smuggled poppy capsules from Myanmar into China. Customs anti-smuggling police intercepted a truck in Houqiao Township near the China-Myanmar border the next morning. Two suspects were arrested, with 86 bags of poppy capsules in the truck seized. According to customs, poppies are the raw material used to make opium.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.