Poppy capsules seized

More than 1.5 tons of smuggled poppy capsules were seized in Tengchong City, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, local customs announced yesterday.

On July 3, Tengchong Customs received a tip about plans for transporting smuggled poppy capsules from Myanmar into China. Customs anti-smuggling police intercepted a truck in Houqiao Township near the China-Myanmar border the next morning. Two suspects were arrested, with 86 bags of poppy capsules in the truck seized. According to customs, poppies are the raw material used to make opium.