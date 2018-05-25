Advanced Search

May 25, 2018

Porn sites shut down

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 25, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 22,000 pornography sites have been shut down this year in China while 1.75 million items were deleted in 390 cases, said the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications yesterday. The campaign against the spread of pornography will be stepped up as it is still easy to find online porn posting, which harms the physical and mental health of juveniles, an official said.

