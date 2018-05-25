The story appears on
Page A6
May 25, 2018
Porn sites shut down
More than 22,000 pornography sites have been shut down this year in China while 1.75 million items were deleted in 390 cases, said the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications yesterday. The campaign against the spread of pornography will be stepped up as it is still easy to find online porn posting, which harms the physical and mental health of juveniles, an official said.
