Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 16, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Porn sites targeted

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 16, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 210 suspects have been detained in an operation targeting online porn in southern Guangdong Province, local police said yesterday. In a coordinated operation carried out in 10 cities in Guangdong, police officers closed down more than 650 online platforms involved in pornography and froze more than 20 million yuan (US$2.9 million).

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿