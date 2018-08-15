The story appears on
August 16, 2018
Porn sites targeted
More than 210 suspects have been detained in an operation targeting online porn in southern Guangdong Province, local police said yesterday. In a coordinated operation carried out in 10 cities in Guangdong, police officers closed down more than 650 online platforms involved in pornography and froze more than 20 million yuan (US$2.9 million).
