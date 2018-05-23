The story appears on
Page A6
May 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Porpoise survey
China on Monday began a survey of the number and distribution of the endangered finless porpoise — a dolphin-like mammal with aniconic “grin” on its face — in the Bohai and Yellow seas, in preparation for setting up a reserve in the area. The Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences’ Yellow Sea fishery research institute will send a survey ship to the Yellow Sea for 10 days on May 24.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.