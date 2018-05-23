Advanced Search

May 23, 2018

Porpoise survey

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 23, 2018 | Print Edition

China on Monday began a survey of the number and distribution of the endangered finless porpoise — a dolphin-like mammal with aniconic “grin” on its face — in the Bohai and Yellow seas, in preparation for setting up a reserve in the area. The Chinese Academy of Fishery Sciences’ Yellow Sea fishery research institute will send a survey ship to the Yellow Sea for 10 days on May 24.

