The story appears on
Page A6
July 12, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Poultry imports halted
The food safety authority of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region decided yesterday to suspend import of poultry products from Val-d’Oise Department in France.
The Center for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the decision was made in view of a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health about an outbreak of low-pathogenic H7N7 avian influenza in Val-d’Oise Department. The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend import of poultry products from Val-d’Oise.
