July 12, 2018

Poultry imports halted

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 12, 2018 | Print Edition

The food safety authority of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region decided yesterday to suspend import of poultry products from Val-d’Oise Department in France.

The Center for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said the decision was made in view of a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health about an outbreak of low-pathogenic H7N7 avian influenza in Val-d’Oise Department. The CFS has instructed the trade to suspend import of poultry products from Val-d’Oise.

