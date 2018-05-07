Premier first visits Indonesia to promote bilateral ties

Home » Nation

CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia, yesterday, the first stop on his first overseas trip since the new Cabinet took office in March. Li’s visit comes as this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-Indonesia comprehensive strategic partnership and the 15th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Li will hold talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and attend a China-Indonesia business summit. After the trip to

Indonesia, Li will leave for Japan tomorrow to attend the 7th China-Japan-South Korea leaders’ meeting as well as paying an official visit to Japan — the first by a Chinese premier in eight years — as relations improve between the two countries.