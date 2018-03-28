Premier pledges more opening-up

Home » Nation

CHINA will continue to promote its reform and opening-up drive, as well as improving investment environment for foreign companies, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Li made the remarks on Monday when meeting chief executives from Fortune 500 companies and renowned scholars, who had participated in the China Development Forum from Saturday to Monday in Beijing.

The forum was organized by the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Li said China’s commitment to further reform and opening-up accords with its own interest, and is conducive to maintaining free trade and the healthy development of globalization.

China will open its door wider to the outside world, and is willing to learn the advanced technology and management experience from other countries, promote cooperation in production, knowledge, technology and service, and optimize its business environment for foreign companies, he said.

Talking about trade relations between China and the United States, Li said the current trade volume between the two countries is achieved thanks to market demand and business rules.

“There is no winner in a trade war,” he said, calling for a rational and earnest attitude when addressing the problem of China-US trade imbalance.

He urged the international community to jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system with free trade as its cornerstone, and clearly oppose protectionism and unilateralism.

Responding to questions related to the Made in China 2025 action plan, Li said domestic and foreign companies will be treated equally, and foreign companies will not be forced to have their technologies transferred into China.

China will strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, he added.