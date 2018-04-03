The story appears on
April 3, 2018
President’s tips for a greener China
CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday underscored the importance of people-centered development while carrying out extensive land greening programs.
Xi made the call when joining a voluntary tree planting activity in Beijing.
Leading officials at various levels should lead other officials and the public to plant trees voluntarily and treat the ecological environment as important as their lives, Xi said.
Stating that afforestation has long been a fine tradition of the Chinese nation, Xi said: “We plant trees here to fulfill our legal duties.”
Yesterday’s tree planting event was also a concrete action in building a beautiful China, advancing ecological conservation and improving people’s livelihoods, he said.
Xi urged leading officials to continuously expand forest areas and improve the quality of forests and the ecological system and its stability.
