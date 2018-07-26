Prosecutors begin probe on vaccine scandal

Home » Nation

CHINESE prosecutors have stepped-in to probe an illegal vaccine production case, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

The Municipal People’s Procuratorate of Changchun City in Jilin Province set up a special team on Monday to work with the police to probe the vaccine production of Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Limited.

An official with China Food and Drug Administration has said it found that the company had fabricated production records and product inspection records, arbitrarily changed process parameters and equipment during its production of freeze-dried human rabies vaccines.

The prosecutors are aiming to discover the harm on the public interests caused by the relevant vaccines and if relevant government departments properly did their jobs. They will also cooperate with a State Council investigation into the case.