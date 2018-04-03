Advanced Search

April 4, 2018

Push to improve relations with Vatican

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 April 4, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA is willing to push forward constructive dialogue and improve its relationship with the Vatican, an official with the country’s religious affairs department said yesterday.

China and the Vatican have maintained contact, confirmed Xiao Hong, former spokeswoman of the State Administration for Religious Affairs that was recently merged into the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

“We have actively engaged in profound discussions about certain issues,” she said, adding that China has always been sincere in wanting to improve relations.

Chen Zongrong, former deputy head of the administration, said the two sides have smooth and effective communication channels, through which issues can be discussed.

“We also hope the Vatican will move in the same direction toward China,” he said.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

