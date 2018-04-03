The story appears on
Page A2
April 4, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Push to improve relations with Vatican
CHINA is willing to push forward constructive dialogue and improve its relationship with the Vatican, an official with the country’s religious affairs department said yesterday.
China and the Vatican have maintained contact, confirmed Xiao Hong, former spokeswoman of the State Administration for Religious Affairs that was recently merged into the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
“We have actively engaged in profound discussions about certain issues,” she said, adding that China has always been sincere in wanting to improve relations.
Chen Zongrong, former deputy head of the administration, said the two sides have smooth and effective communication channels, through which issues can be discussed.
“We also hope the Vatican will move in the same direction toward China,” he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.