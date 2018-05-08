The story appears on
Page A6
May 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Quality standards
CHINA will update national quality standards on child products, lighting, toys and home appliances, the China Light Industry Association said, as existing quality standards are too outdated to meet modern demands.
The association aims to make at least 95 percent of quality standards of home appliances, toys and clocks and watches conform to global standards by the end of 2018.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.