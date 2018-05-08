Advanced Search

May 9, 2018

Quality standards

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:00 UTC+8 May 9, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA will update national quality standards on child products, lighting, toys and home appliances, the China Light Industry Association said, as existing quality standards are too outdated to meet modern demands.

The association aims to make at least 95 percent of quality standards of home appliances, toys and clocks and watches conform to global standards by the end of 2018.

