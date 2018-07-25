The story appears on
Page A6
July 25, 2018
Queen bee’s qualities
Chinese researchers have found that honey bee queens have exceptional memory and learning abilities.
Ken Tan, a researcher at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said different foods eaten by bee larvae lead to differences in DNA methylation, mechanisms used by cells to control gene expression, between queens and workers. Queens exclusively feed on royal jelly, while workers only eat the jelly for the first three days and then mainly feed on pollen and honey, he said. The research findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.
