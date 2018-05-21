The story appears on
Page A6
May 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Radio telescope set to get new receiver
China’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, the world’s largest single-dish radio telescope, will have a new receiver installed to boost its efficiency in surveying the sky.
The 19-beam L-band receiver, the first of its kind worldwide, is expected to be put into use in early June and it will increase FAST’s survey speed by five to six times, according to Friday’s Science and Technology Daily.
The receiver was jointly developed by scientists from China and Australia. It weighs 1.2 tons and cost over 20 million yuan (US$3.14 million).
Jin Chengjin, chief engineer of FAST’s receiver system, said the new receiver has the highest sensitivity and will greatly improve FAST’s efficiency in searching for new pulsars and spectral lines.
Located in a natural, deep round karst depression in Guizhou Province, FAST is believed to be the world’s most sensitive radio telescope.
Its tasks include observation of pulsars, exploration of interstellar molecules, and monitoring interstellar communication signals.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.