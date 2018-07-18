Rail project approved

The story appears on
Page A6
July 18, 2018
China’s top economic planner has approved a railway project linking the city of Yinchuan with Huinong District in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with a total investment of 12.87 billion yuan (US$1.93 billion). The 100.6-kilometer high-speed railway will take four years to complete.
