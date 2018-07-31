The story appears on
Page A6
August 1, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Rail service disruption
Several passenger train services have been suspended due to a mudslide in southwest China, the China Railway Kunming Bureau announced yesterday. The K146 and K114 trains from Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, to Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, and the K986 train from Kunming to Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, were suspended. An emergency response has been activated and workers are repairing the affected rail line. Passengers have been advised to keep up with updates.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.