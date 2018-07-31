Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

August 1, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Rail service disruption

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 1, 2018 | Print Edition

Several passenger train services have been suspended due to a mudslide in southwest China, the China Railway Kunming Bureau announced yesterday. The K146 and K114 trains from Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, to Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, and the K986 train from Kunming to Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, were suspended. An emergency response has been activated and workers are repairing the affected rail line. Passengers have been advised to keep up with updates.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿