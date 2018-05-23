Advanced Search

May 23, 2018

Rail services hit

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Torrential rain since early yesterday has triggered a landslide, affecting train operations in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, officials said. At least 18 passenger trains were delayed or suspended after the landslide in Leshan City halted operations of the railway line between the provincial capital of Chengdu and Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province.

