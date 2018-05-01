The story appears on
May 2, 2018
Rail trips set to peak at 14m
CHINA’S railway traffic during the May Day holiday was set to peak yesterday with about 14 million passenger trips.
Around 11.56 million rail trips were made on Monday, up 5.9 percent year on year, according to China Railway Corporation, which has added 810 more trains to meet increasing travel demand.
Railway authorities in Shaanxi Province arranged for 88 high-speed trains each day between Mount Huashan, a scenic mountain known for its steep peaks, and provincial capital Xi’an.
The number of tourists has boomed during the three-day holiday that started on Sunday.
Amid an economic slowdown, China is fostering new growth in tourism and other service industries.
