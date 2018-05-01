Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A4

May 2, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Rail trips set to peak at 14m

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 May 2, 2018 | Print Edition

CHINA’S railway traffic during the May Day holiday was set to peak yesterday with about 14 million passenger trips.

Around 11.56 million rail trips were made on Monday, up 5.9 percent year on year, according to China Railway Corporation, which has added 810 more trains to meet increasing travel demand.

Railway authorities in Shaanxi Province arranged for 88 high-speed trains each day between Mount Huashan, a scenic mountain known for its steep peaks, and provincial capital Xi’an.

The number of tourists has boomed during the three-day holiday that started on Sunday.

Amid an economic slowdown, China is fostering new growth in tourism and other service industries.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿