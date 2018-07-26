Advanced Search

July 26, 2018

Railway no-smoking

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Nearly 90 percent of railways are subject to anti-smoking regulations, but enforcement remains poor, a report said.

State and local tobacco control policies require that station waiting areas, platforms and train cars be smoke free. But compliance is far from satisfactory, according to research released by Yang Jie, deputy chief of tobacco control for the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, this week.

