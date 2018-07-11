Advanced Search

July 12, 2018

Railway tunnel opens

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 12, 2018 | Print Edition

A RAILWAY tunnel passing under a large area of red clay soil opened yesterday, according to the China Railway Tunnel Group.

Qingyang railway tunnel is a part of the Yinxi rail line, linking Yinchuan, capital of northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province. About 90 percent of the 14-kilometer tunnel passes under red clay soil. Construction of tunnels under red clay is very challenging due to its instability. This is the first such tunnel built under red clay soil in China.

