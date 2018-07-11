The story appears on
Railway tunnel opens
A RAILWAY tunnel passing under a large area of red clay soil opened yesterday, according to the China Railway Tunnel Group.
Qingyang railway tunnel is a part of the Yinxi rail line, linking Yinchuan, capital of northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province. About 90 percent of the 14-kilometer tunnel passes under red clay soil. Construction of tunnels under red clay is very challenging due to its instability. This is the first such tunnel built under red clay soil in China.
