Rain disrupts Chengdu airport flights

Nearly 100 flights have been canceled in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, due to heavy rain that has continued for days, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport said yesterday.

Heavy rain on Sunday and yesterday morning led to the cancelation of 96 flights, while another 43 inbound flights landed at alternative airports, according to the airport.

Local meteorological authorities warned of rainstorms in the evening that might further affect flights at the airport.

Sichuan has been battered by heavy rain this summer. Meteorological authorities have warned the public to be prepared for potential disasters as the rain continues.

Also yesterday, Beijing meteorological authorities warned that the heavy rain which began on Sunday night would continue to hit parts of the city until tomorrow.

The city issued a rainstorm as well as flood alert yesterday.

From 8pm on Sunday to 2pm yesterday, the city saw an average of 39.9 millimeters of precipitation, with some areas in Miyun District experiencing more than 300mm.

Zhang Linna, chief forecaster with Beijing Meteorological Service, said that the city would be hit by heavy downpours from yesterday to tomorrow, with the heaviest rain expected today.