Rare black storks get winter help

Beijing has intensified measures to help the black stork to live through the cold winter, according to local authorities.

About 500 kilograms of fish have been provided by the Beijing Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center and the government of Beijing’s Fangshan District. The birds have learned to eat at the fixed feeding sites.

Due to the cold weather and a food shortage, black storks (scientific name Ciconia nigra) have had difficulty foraging this winter, and only a small number of nestlings survived.

More than 20 protection boards and five monitoring stations were installed in places where the birds frequently appear.

“Black stork protection is still facing a severe situation,” said Ji Jianwei, deputy director of Beijing Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

There are thought to be about 2,000 such birds around the world, half of them in China.