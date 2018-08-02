The story appears on
August 3, 2018
Rare plant discovered
A 45-METER-TALL endangered Annamocarya sinensis was found in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, according to the local Forest Public Security Bureau. A research team found the plant, with a 7.7-meter diameter, in Pianyan Village of Malipo County. The tree may be one of the largest of its kind in China and the world, according to the team. Further analysis will be made with an aim to better protect the plant which is under state protection and also on the list of “Critically Endangered Species” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
