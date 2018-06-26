Advanced Search

June 26, 2018

Rare tombs discovered

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 26, 2018 | Print Edition

Archeologists in Yunnan Province have found 11 stone-chamber tombs from the Yuan Dynasty (1206-1368) and Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).The tombs were discovered during the latest excavation of the 1,500 square meters of ruins in Suijiang County of Zhaotong City, said the city’s heritage management office.

Yu Tengsong, the office head, said that most tombs had two chambers, while some had three, five or eight. “The discovery, in particular the rare eight-chamber tomb, reflects the booming economy of the northeastern region of Yunnan in the Yuan and Ming dynasties, and will further aid research on the history and social life of the area,” Yu said.

