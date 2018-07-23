Rare trees cut down

Home » Nation

Three people have been detained for allegedly cutting down endangered Chinese yew trees, forestry police in southwestern Sichuan Province said yesterday.

On May 10, forestry bureau staff in Mali Tibetan Autonomous County discovered some trees had been cut.

A probe found that three people had been chopping Chinese yews since July 2017. Police detained the trio and seized 18 trees.

The species is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.