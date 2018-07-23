Advanced Search

July 24, 2018

Rare trees cut down

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 24, 2018 | Print Edition

Three people have been detained for allegedly cutting down endangered Chinese yew trees, forestry police in southwestern Sichuan Province said yesterday.

On May 10, forestry bureau staff in Mali Tibetan Autonomous County discovered some trees had been cut.

A probe found that three people had been chopping Chinese yews since July 2017. Police detained the trio and seized 18 trees.

The species is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.

Nation
