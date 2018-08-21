Regulation tightened on live-streaming

Home » Nation

Chinese authorities will enhance regulation of live-stream services, the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications said on Monday.

A notice was jointly issued by the NOAPIP, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Radio and Television, and the State Internet Information Office, said a NOAPIP statement.

The notice clarifies the responsibilities of live-stream service providers, network service providers and application stores. Live-stream service providers should complete the Internet Content Provider filing, gain certificates for news services, online shows and live streams, and report to local police within 30 days after a show is broadcast.

The notice requires service providers to better implement real-name registration of live-stream viewers, blacklist live-stream anchors who violate the regulations and enhance supervision of live-stream content. The live-streaming industry has been highlighted in operations targeting online pornographic content.