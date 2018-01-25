Renewed fight to take on organized crime

Home » Nation

CHINA will begin a new campaign against organized crime and officials who shelter criminal organizations, said a Party and government document yesterday.

The fight will focus on industries and areas prone to gang crime, organized crimes that prompt the “strongest public reaction” and activities “detested” by the people, according to a document released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council yesterday.

Social stability is vital to continued peace, security and public support for the government at the grassroots level, said the document.

“We should maintain a tough stance against all types of organized crime.”

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, listed prostitution, gambling, drug trafficking, pyramid selling and human trafficking as priorities, at another meeting yesterday.

Departments other than law enforcement are urged to report leads they are aware of to police, while police and judicial agencies will advise them how to close loopholes in their work.

The document said a campaign on organized crime should involve fighting corruption, including lower-level corrupt officials, and deal with protective “umbrellas” of gang crime.

Disciplinary agencies should punish Party members involved in gang crime. The agencies, along with political and legal bureaus, should find and tackle the corruption behind gang crime.

Organized crime is deeply interwoven with corruption and cases related to poverty reduction should be given the highest attention.

Investigations and prosecutions must proceed according to law, the document stressed, with senior members of criminal organizations and their sponsors differentiated from minor subordinates.

Law enforcement agencies were warned “there must be no forced confessions and efforts should made to prevent wrongful convictions,” the document said.