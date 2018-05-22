The story appears on
May 22, 2018
Residents relocated
More than 800 residents have been temporarily relocated as torrential rain lashed central China’s Henan Province, authorities said yesterday.
Downpours have battered Nanyang City since Sunday. As of 8pm on Sunday, the rain had affected about 292,000 people, the city government said. Nearly 32,700 hectares of crops and rooms of 148 households were damaged, said the statement.
