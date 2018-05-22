Advanced Search

May 22, 2018

Residents relocated

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 22, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 800 residents have been temporarily relocated as torrential rain lashed central China’s Henan Province, authorities said yesterday.

Downpours have battered Nanyang City since Sunday. As of 8pm on Sunday, the rain had affected about 292,000 people, the city government said. Nearly 32,700 hectares of crops and rooms of 148 households were damaged, said the statement.

Nation
