Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

May 8, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Risen like a phoenix in Sichuan

Source: Xinhua | 00:55 UTC+8 May 8, 2018 | Print Edition

AN aerial view shows Qingchuan County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Qingchuan was one of the
worst hit areas when an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan’s Wenchuan County on May 12, 2008,
razing almost the whole county to the ground. After 10 years of hard work, Wenchuan has been rebuilt.
According to a report by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, remote sensing images showed the environment
returning to normal in the Wenchuan earthquake zone. In March, the CAS began a remote sensing survey of
the environment restoration in the worst hit townships of Wenchuan. The survey showed landslide areas
have been covered by vegetation and landslides have decreased in the monitoring areas. — Xinhua

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿