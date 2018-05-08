The story appears on
Page A2
May 8, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Risen like a phoenix in Sichuan
AN aerial view shows Qingchuan County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Qingchuan was one of the
worst hit areas when an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan’s Wenchuan County on May 12, 2008,
razing almost the whole county to the ground. After 10 years of hard work, Wenchuan has been rebuilt.
According to a report by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, remote sensing images showed the environment
returning to normal in the Wenchuan earthquake zone. In March, the CAS began a remote sensing survey of
the environment restoration in the worst hit townships of Wenchuan. The survey showed landslide areas
have been covered by vegetation and landslides have decreased in the monitoring areas. — Xinhua
