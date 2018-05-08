Risen like a phoenix in Sichuan

Home » Nation

AN aerial view shows Qingchuan County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Qingchuan was one of the

worst hit areas when an 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck Sichuan’s Wenchuan County on May 12, 2008,

razing almost the whole county to the ground. After 10 years of hard work, Wenchuan has been rebuilt.

According to a report by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, remote sensing images showed the environment

returning to normal in the Wenchuan earthquake zone. In March, the CAS began a remote sensing survey of

the environment restoration in the worst hit townships of Wenchuan. The survey showed landslide areas

have been covered by vegetation and landslides have decreased in the monitoring areas. — Xinhua