July 24, 2018
Robbery suspects
Five suspects have been captured in south China’s Shenzhen City in connection with a robbery at a jewelry shop in Hong Kong, police said yesterday.
A jewelry and watch store was raided in Tsim Sha Tsui District of Hong Kong on July 1, with 33 luxury watches and six bracelets worth HK$23 million (US$2.9 million) stolen. In cooperation with their counterparts across the border in Hong Kong, Shenzhen police caught three suspects in Longgang District on July 17 while two others , who allegedly helped sell the stolen goods, were nabbed later in Luohu and Futian districts. Police have also seized 12 watches and HK$1.74 million in cash.
