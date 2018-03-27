Advanced Search

March 28, 2018

Rock paintings found

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 March 28, 2018 | Print Edition

Ancient rock paintings dating back to late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) have been discovered in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The nine paintings depicting nomadic life were found on a 260-meter-long cliff in Alxa Right Banner, Alxa League. The images include people, goats, camels, horses, and ancient Tibetan script.

