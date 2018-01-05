Rules eased for top talent visas

Home » Nation

China announced easier visa per­mits for foreign professionals and highly skilled workers yesterday, as part of its effort to bridge the talent gap.

Applicants will be expanded to those who qualify as top talent in the Categories of Foreigners Work­ing in China, including scientists, entrepreneurs and leading figures in technology-intensive sectors, according to new rules unveiled by the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.

The expiration date of the visa could be extended to five to 10 years after issuance, with multiple entries and 180-day stays for a sin­gle entry, the administration said, adding that the categories could be adjusted based on the country’s changing demand for talent.

Spouses and children under 18 of the applicants could gain the same visa, as early as the day after filing applications. Foreign talented professionals could get their confirmation of qualification in five working days. All the ap­plicants are given a visa fee waiver, even for urgent applications.

Premier Li Keqiang said in Sep­tember that as the world’s largest developing country, China was at a critical stage of economic restruc­turing and upgrading, adding “a more open policy for foreign ex­perts” was needed.