June 29, 2018

Russian exhibition

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 29, 2018 | Print Edition

AN exhibition displaying more than 200 pieces of art works and collections from a Russian palace museum opened in Beijing’s Summer Palace yesterday. The exhibits from Peterhof State Museum Preserve include oil paintings, furniture, and silverware, showing imperial life and exquisite craftsmanship from the Romanov Dynasty in the 18th and 19th centuries, organizers said.

