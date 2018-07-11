The story appears on
Page A6
July 11, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Salt lake database
China has built a database on salt lakes and environmental sciences, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences yesterday. Creation of the database began in 2012. It has more than 570GB of data, including information on salt lake areas, weather, satellite images, and ecological environment. Salt lakes in China’s western regions have inorganic mineral resources, such as kalium, lithium, boron, rubidium and cesium.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.