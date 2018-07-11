Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 11, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Salt lake database

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 July 11, 2018 | Print Edition

China has built a database on salt lakes and environmental sciences, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences yesterday. Creation of the database began in 2012. It has more than 570GB of data, including information on salt lake areas, weather, satellite images, and ecological environment. Salt lakes in China’s western regions have inorganic mineral resources, such as kalium, lithium, boron, rubidium and cesium.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿