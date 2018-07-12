The story appears on
Page A6
July 13, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Satellites observe typhoon
China has been using two of its Earth observation satellites for emergency monitoring of Typhoon Maria, which made landfall on Wednesday in Lianjiang County, southeastern Fujian Province.
The satellites, Gaofen-3 and Gaofen-4, monitored the typhoon on Tuesday morning and obtained satellite images and data about areas Maria passed through, according to the China Center for Resources Satellite Data and Application. Over the next few days, the center will continuously monitor areas affected by Maria and provide data assistance for disaster alerts.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.