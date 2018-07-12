Satellites observe typhoon

Home » Nation

China has been using two of its Earth observation satellites for emergency monitoring of Typhoon Maria, which made landfall on Wednesday in Lianjiang County, southeastern Fujian Province.

The satellites, Gaofen-3 and Gaofen-4, monitored the typhoon on Tuesday morning and obtained satellite images and data about areas Maria passed through, according to the China Center for Resources Satellite Data and Application. Over the next few days, the center will continuously monitor areas affected by Maria and provide data assistance for disaster alerts.