China has made significant progress in saving the giant panda, thanks to continuous efforts to restore the habitat of the rare species and improve their population and genetic diversity, an official said yesterday. “The endangered status of the giant panda was further eased,” Yang Chao, an official of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said. China has 1,864 wild giant pandas, up from 1,114 decades ago, and the number of natural reserves jumped to 67 from 15.