The story appears on
Page A8
April 9, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Scallop’s secrets cracked by scientists
Chinese scientists have completed the world’s first whole genome sequencing of the Peruvian scallop, an economically important bivalve in Chile, Peru and China.
Wang Chunde, chief scientist of the research group and professor of Qingdao Agricultural University, said it was the third scallop genome sequence map in the world after the Japanese and Zhikong scallops.
Wang’s team finished the genome sequencing, assembly and annotation of the Peruvian scallop. A total of 26,256 protein-coding genes and 3,057 non-coding RNAs were predicted from the genome assembly.
“This genome assembly will provide solid support for in-depth biological studies for further genetic selection and molecular breeding of scallops,” Wang said.
The Peruvian scallop, also known as the Chilean scallop, has a life span up to 10 years. The cultured scallops can reach a commercial size of around 9 centimeters in shell height within 14-16 months.
The scallop species introduced to China in 2007 has played a key role in stock improvement via hybridization with bay scallops.
Wang and his team developed two new breeds of hybrid scallops in the past 10 years, which doubled the weight of bay scallops, with the largest one weighing 206 grams.
One new breed, Bohai Red, has been cultured in half of the aquiculture areas of Shandong, Hebei and Liaoning provinces along China’s northeastern coast.
Wang said the current genome data would facilitate genetic analysis of the evolutionary history of scallops throughout the world.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.