School toll 9, attacker charged

A LOCAL public prosecutor on Monday charged a knife-attack suspect with intentional homicide as the death toll in the attack on middle school students in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province rose to nine.

The Yulin Municipal People’s Procuratorate initiated proceedings against Zhao Zewei on charges of intentional homicide at the city’s Intermediate People’s Court.

Zhao allegedly attacked 19 students near the No. 3 Middle School in Mizhi County at 6:10pm on April 27.

Nine of the students died while the other 10 remained hospitalized as of Monday.

Zhao, 28, was detained by police in the evening on the same day of the attack. He has been identified as a resident of Mizhi.

No details on the motive for the attack have been made available.