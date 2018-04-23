Selection to find space station astronauts

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday launched the selection process for up to 18 astronauts for future space station missions.

“They will be the third group of China’s selected astronauts. After comprehensive training, they will participate in a mission for China’s space station,” said Yang Liwei, director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office.

The astronauts will include pilots as well as engineers and payload specialists. Besides pilots from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force, they will also include aerospace researchers in related industries, research institutes and universities.

China selected its first group of 14 astronauts in 1998, and seven were chosen in 2010.

China plans to start assembling its space station in 2020. It is scheduled to become fully operational around 2022.

Also yesterday, China called for submissions from the public for the design of its manned lunar landing and ascent vehicles.

According to Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China’s manned space program, the aim is to find innovative ideas for the design of manned lunar surface landing and ascent vehicles.

Submissions should include new concepts, approaches and technology.

“The public is welcome to provide their ideas for the development of the Chinese manned space program.”

China Manned Space Engineering Office’s Yang said last June that China is making preliminary preparations for a manned lunar landing mission.

A manned spaceship and the lunar lander will be sent into circumlunar orbit separately, according to Wu Yansheng, president of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

A CASC report issued in November said that around 2030, heavy carrier rockets will be launched to provide powerful support to manned lunar landing missions and sufficient transportation power for samples from Mars to return to Earth.

Further information is available on the China Manned Space website, www.cmse.gov.cn.