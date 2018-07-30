Advanced Search

July 31, 2018

Seniors hooked to WeChat

Source: Xinhua | July 31, 2018

More Chinese senior citizens are becoming active users of WeChat, a leading messaging and social media app, according to a recent study analyzing their use of WeChat based on 3,051 cases in 58 cities.

In September 2016, the number of active WeChat users aged over 55 was 7.68 million, and in September 2017, the number surged to 50 million. The report showed that elderly users spend around 1.37 hours on WeChat every day.

