August 10, 2018

Sex abuse scandal hits Mobike

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said yesterday it has suspended a manager after a member of staff filed a complaint of sexual harassment.

Mobike said in a statement it had suspended a manager, pending further investigation.

“Mobike attaches great importance to this matter, and set up a special committee to launch a full investigation immediately after receiving a report of misconduct,” the company said.

A female Mobike engineer said in a letter circulating online that she and two other female staff had suffered sexual harassment. She said a manager tried to seduce them with promises of better work conditions and sometimes asked female staff to bring meals to his home.

