Shanxi investigates illegal dumping

Home » Nation

Environment protection authorities in north China’s Shanxi Province have sent investigators to probe the illegal dumping of chemical waste exposed by a state television program.

CCTV ran a report on Tuesday based on their investigation into alleged dumping in Hongtong County by the Shanxi Sanwei Group Co, a chemical manufacturer listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Shanxi provincial department of environmental protection, along with the government of Linfen City, which administers Hongtong, sent a team of investigators to probe possible malpractice, the department said.

According to CCTV, the company dumped coal ash and slag into a 30-meter-deep pit the size of two football fields. The pit had no barriers underneath, which is mandated by environment authorities.

The company is also suspected of illegally discharging waste water into the environment.

Farmers in Zhaocheng township alleged that village officials allowed the illegal dumping and pollution. Two village officials are under detention for obstructing reporting. Investigators are questioning company employees.