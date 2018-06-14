The story appears on
June 15, 2018
Sichuan boost for sturgeon
Southwestern Sichuan Province will do more to restore the population of Dabry’s sturgeon, an endemic and endangered species, in the wild.
This year, Sichuan has released 50 adult sturgeon and more than 85,000 fry into the Yangtze River, according to staff at the province’s bureau of aquatic products. The province plans to release hundreds of adult sturgeon and tens of thousands of fry in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to restore the population. It will improve genetic research on the species and crack down on illegal fishing.
