Sichuan expands panda habitat
RESTORATION of the giant panda habitat in southwest China’s Sichuan Province after the 2008 earthquake has expanded the area by 2.3 percent, forestry authorities said.
The quake destroyed 57,400 hectares of giant panda habitat, which accounted for 3.24 percent of the total in Sichuan, and damaged a wide area of potential habitat, according to the provincial forestry department.
Officials from the department said restoration of the giant panda habitat was a key part of post-quake ecological reconstruction.
“In addition to growing bamboo to repair habitats affected by the quake, we also improved the environment in the reserve through multiple measures,” said Li Mingfu with the Tangjiahe national nature reserve.
Sichuan is working to raise its forest coverage to 40 percent by 2020.
